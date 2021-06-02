Soon you will be able to play Valorant from your mobile | Gaming

The first anniversary of Valorant has led to the announcement that this Riot Games game will arrive on mobile devices much earlier than expected.

The announcement of Valorant’s arrival on mobile devices hasn’t caught fans of Riot Games’ first-person shooter game by surprise. Dince several months ago the rumors were continuous and they did not stop until the official announcement by the company that created League of Legends.

Today they have announced to the world that Valorant will have a version for mobile phones and that it is already in the oven. This news comes close to the celebration of the first anniversary of the launch of this game and with a number of fans that amass figures with a huge number of zeros.

🚨 #VALORANT is coming to Mobile! pic.twitter.com/1HXiOT2iZk – Valorant News (@ValorINTEL) June 2, 2021

The confirmation of a version for smartphones raises several doubts to users. The main one is the level of adaptation of the game controls to terminals with touch screens. It is true that we have seen examples like PUBG or COD Modern Warfare in which the controls are perfectly adapted and the gameplay is not affected in the least.

It is true that if there is a company capable of making a good adaptation, that is Riot Games. Yes, too It remains to be seen if they provide mobile users with cross-play and they can play with users who are in games from the computer. This idea may not convince many, but it is a strong point in terms of community building.

At the moment there is no set date for the official launch of Valorant on mobile phones, it is expected to be soon and that it will reach both Android and iOS devices. Although it will also be necessary to see how those of Riot Games deal with Apple’s policies regarding in-app purchases. Hopefully none of this affects users.