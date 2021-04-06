Soon you will be able to play GTA V on mobile thanks to Game Pass | Gaming

Microsoft has just announced the release date of the new Game Pass games, which will allow us to play GTA V on mobile or Xbox to discover its fantastic single player mode or the hilarious online multiplayer.

It has rained a lot since that September 2013 in which, after several delays and a lot of anticipation, Rockstar released GTA V, or Grand Theft Auto V, the fifth numbered installment for desktop consoles that not only redefined the way of playing thanks to its living city and its three protagonists, but it has been one of the pillars of the latest consoles, and one of the best-selling games in history, thanks to its online mode.

After its release, Rockstar has only released Red Dead Redemption 2 and the reason we haven’t seen any more games from the company is because of the tremendous success of GTA V Online.

This multiplayer mode has marked a before and after in the industry by making the title, which will soon be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, remain almost perennially one of the best-selling games each month.

Now, if you are one of those people who have not played yet or want to play on another platform, you are in luck, as Microsoft just announced that GTA V will be playable on mobile on April 8.

And it is that, GTA V and other games like MBL The Show 21 or Zombie Army 4, among others, will come to Game Pass on PC, console and cloud game thanks to xCloud. Not all will be on all platforms, but the game at hand, GTA V, will be coming to Game Pass on both Xbox and Android devices.

It will be next April 8 when you can enjoy this tremendous single player game with hilarious multiplayer mode on mobile And if you haven’t already, find out why the game is still one of the best sellers almost 8 years after its release.