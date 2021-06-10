Soon we will see the most powerful Hulk in Marvel Studios

So far we have seen various versions of the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but they have yet to introduce the wildest.

Bruce Banner / Hulk has been a very important part of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. He debuted his own solo film in 2008 and has since become a high-end secondary in The Avengers (201), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). He also appeared in the post-credits scene of iron Man 3 (2013).

On all these occasions we have been able to see a Bruce banner controlling the monster inside him while always being angry. Later as Gladiator in Sakaar with a childish mind in the huge green body and finally as Professor Hulk, which brought together the two best parts of the character. Since the brilliant mind of Bruce Banner controlled the big and strong physique of Hulk.

Now they want that Hulk go back to his roots and show the wildest and most powerful version of the character, this will supposedly happen after the series of She-hulk, where Mark Ruffalo has already been confirmed. So do not rule out that all this occurs because of Abomination / Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth).

They want to take advantage of this to introduce one of the most popular Marvel characters.

If we can see Hulk Wild and unleashed, the heroes must face him and we could get to see a fight against Wolverine. Since that’s how it happened in the comics. But for that to happen he has to change the character we last saw in Avengers: Endgame (2019). Something that would undoubtedly be spectacular to see in theaters. On the other hand, they want to introduce Amadeus Cho, the Korean Hulk.

What version of the character do you like the most? Wise and less powerful or wild and primitive?

While we wait for the plans for this charismatic Avenger to be confirmed, we can see all the films in which he has participated Hulk on the Disney Plus streaming platform.