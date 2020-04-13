         Soon we can discover the news of each version of Windows 10 directly in the system settings

Since 2015 and without fail, Windows 10 has been receiving a couple of major or minor annual updates, but always adding improvements and new features (and one or another bug). However, many are users who do not even know.

The reason for this is simple: the system does not inform you of these newsNeither the company behind them seems to have much interest in promoting them by other means. Luckily, it seems that Microsoft is working on a rather interesting solution.

Although there is an application within Windows 10 called “Recommendations” or “Suggestions“which has a new section where many of the features that have been added recently with your last update appear, it is somewhat hidden and also broken. This is what would change:

What’s new in the settings

Twitter user Albacore He has investigated the files of the latest Windows 10 Insider builds and has found the news that Microsoft is testing including a special section within the Configuration for the new features. of each version of the system.

Within the Settings app, these new features would have greater visibility and be better organized

As we can see in the screenshot, it is located in the Update and security section and looks quite interesting. With thumbnails, descriptions, tutorials and links to learn how to take advantage of them.

Something like this would be excellent for future versions, countless times we have had to review Windows 10 with a magnifying glass after each update to find news that Microsoft barely mentioned in its announcements or completely ignored. AND, sometimes great things go unnoticed.

