The same technology indicates that the idea of ​​recurring payments starts from the success of this system on PlayStation

Previously, the most popular (and in some cases the only) model of monetization for products and services was simply direct payment. People made an investment and, in return, got the good or attention they were looking for. Today, brands are turning to a number of systems ranging from freemium platforms to ad-supported projects. Another increasingly common scheme, as Sony is about to demonstrate, is that of subscription.

In . data, Sony has just announced that it will copy Netflix its business model to increase its profits in one of its units. Specifically, you want to start keeping your imaging sensor unit on a subscription platform. The idea is to be able to create an additional source of income in an increasingly volatile consumer electronics market. The idea is to offer other agents software, along with their hardware catalog.

The Japanese brand boasted an image sensor that also has an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system integrated. Sony intends to use this platform to offer software to companies that support this technological ecosystem. For example, company cameras could be remotely upgraded to perform monitoring tasks in factories or other workspaces. Among them, detect if the personnel wears helmets or other crucial equipment during the day.

An interesting bet in the subscription market

Little by little, several technology companies have begun to diversify their activities, some following a crisis in their most important units, others as a natural part of their expansion. Like Sony in image sensors, Amazon seems to want to jump into the home delivery market. In February, it was announced that Cinemex was trying to capture the gaming market. Even Tiffany & Co. has strayed from its roots, with an idea in the food sector.

Admittedly, Sony’s decision to create a software subscription system is a very smart one, in business terms. It not only gives you the opportunity to continue selling and generating income even on equipment that you have sold for years. It also has a low cost, which implies a higher return on investment. On the other hand, it will also allow you to further loyalty your corporate customers, which would improve hardware sales.

On the other hand, a subscription system can be difficult to implement. Not only is there still a lot of reluctance to acquire licenses with recurring payments, as many companies and customers still prefer a single payment. You will also have to work to offer software that is much more useful than other companies dedicated 100 percent to image implementations could offer. Still, Sony has an excellent monetization opportunity.

Advantages for Sony (and other companies)

Perhaps more interesting in this case is the number of companies that are turning towards this monetization format. Like Sony, Apple is turning to subscription with increasing frequency, even integrating multiple platforms into a single plan. Coca-Cola also tried to offer a Netflix-style platform for its consumers. And since 2019 Nike decided to offer its new sneakers with a recurring plan, payment and monthly delivery.

It is not entirely surprising that Sony and all of these companies have such an interest in these subscription systems. According to Fusebill, it tends to attract more consumers because lower prices, although recurring, are perceived as more affordable. According to Clearhaus, apart gives more flexibility to customers to decide when and how to do business with companies. And DMN claims that it also greatly increases the interaction rate.

