The passage of time has given us more perspective, and the truth is that with the smartphone market already pointing downwards while young Chinese manufacturers continue to grow homeless, indefatigable to conquer the world, it seems that nostalgia invades me even more remembering the great European firms, such as Nokia, the Sony-Ericsson joint venture or even its own To see your that has brought us here.

And is that the British firm, once champion of luxury in the mobile phone sector, has sold its factories in Church Crookham to make way for progress and that a group of investors turn your old manufacturing facilities into a supermarket parking lot, works that Nokiamob shows us have already started with the demolition of the main Vertu building in the United Kingdom. It’s very sad, isn’t it …?

It is to see the excavators and to look back, to the year 1998, when Vertu was born from the hand of a buoyant Nokia that covered mobile sales globally, so that a tear falls inside remembering what could be and was not. Vertu said at the time, in the words of his ideologist and former Head of Design at Nokia, Frank Nuovo, that his concept was to create phones as if they were fashion accessories and of the highest fashion, aimed at the most exclusive public and without thinking about prices:

If you can spend $ 20,000 on a watch, why not spend it on a mobile phone? Vertu’s initial idea, and his slogan in 2018.

Happy progress, bring us back to Vertu!

It’s true, I admit it, surely I would never be able to buy a Vertu mobile, and it is likely that they have never had the best devices in terms of hardware, but that does not mean I miss that competition scenario where many different manufacturers did very different things so that we could choose to suit the consumer.

In fact, Vertu itself with smartphones that in any case exceeded 3,000 euros in price, came to sign surprising figures with more than 350,000 exclusive clients, up to 70 own super-luxury stores worldwide and more than 500 retailers where you could get your expensive smartphones bathed in precious metals and adorned with genuine leather and expensive jewelry.

Already after the times of Nokia and after changing hands on several occasions, Vertu filed for bankruptcy 2017 to end up being part of the conglomerate TCL Communications, which from China tried to refloat the brand with the Vertu Aster P in 2018, the last example of what this brand was capable of doing, totally by hand and from 3,600 euros, with hardware that did not really accompany a sapphire crystal and titanium wrap that could be finished to the buyer’s liking.

Vertu itself announced its return in the same year 2020, but without further details everything seems to indicate that, if they finally return, they will do so without that distinctive European-made seal entirely by hand

We have not heard from the Vertu brand again, despite the fact that the manufacturer itself announced on social networks its return to the ring in this same financial year 2020 without further explanation, and without subsequently informing us about uncertain plans for a firm that only found its way under the Nokia umbrella.

Vertu had something special, but if he comes back he will finally do it already forgetting your fully manual European manufacturing stampor at least it will without its main facilities in Hampshire County, where a new supermarket with a large parking lot will soon open.

I have no doubt that this is bad news for an industry that needs discordant voices and differential devices like those made by Vertu, a label now owned by the Vertu AK France company that has an uncertain future more than ever. We hope to see you again, although we can never buy one of your phones!

