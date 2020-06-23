Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Google Chrome is a good browser and for this reason its popularity is immense. That said, it has a huge problem and it consumes a lot of RAM. Luckily, this will soon cease to be a problem in Windows 10.

A Google engineer revealed to WindowsLatest that an upcoming version of Google Chorme will take a Microsoft Edge technique. This with the aim of reducing RAM consumption and improving performance.

In Microsoft’s case, this technique decreased Edge’s RAM usage by 27%. At the moment it is unknown how big the impact will be within Chrome, but the Google engineer hopes that this measure will save « hundreds of MB ».

And you, were you waiting to hear something like that? What is your favorite browser? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see more news related to Google Chorme.