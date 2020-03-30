The objective would be, in particular, to know a globalization of connectivity.

The European Parliament would like to include universal chargers in the mobile phone market. It would therefore adapt to each brand of smartphone. According to the European body, the objective would be twofold. This law “would reduce electronic waste, but also make life easier for consumers.” Indeed, the figures concerning the ecological footprint of shippers are quite worrying. According to the EU: “the old shippers generate more than 51,000 tonnes of electronic waste per year.”

Inevitably, this idea knows fierce detractors. Apple notably reacted: “The regulations aimed at promoting compliance on the type of connector integrated in all smartphones prevent innovation rather than encourage it.”

The argument of the apple brand is that this single charger would cause an increase and not a decrease in electronic waste. Indeed, this would force consumers to get a new charger in addition to the one they already use. Case to follow …

Test Purchases abounds in the direction of the European Parliament

In a press release, Test Achats acknowledged the efforts of the major brands: “In 2009, 10 major manufacturers, including Samsung, Apple and Nokia, committed via a” Memorandum of Understanding “to reduce the number of chargers on At the time, we could find more than 30 different models. In 2014, the effects of this commitment are there: there are now only 3 different chargers on the market. ”

Test Achats would like to push a little more towards this path. The organization that defends consumers, “has supported for many years the entry into force of the universal charger. (…) It nevertheless meets a real demand from consumers: it is obviously much easier to recharge your smartphone , laptop, tablet, e-speaker, etc. with the same charger. No more need to receive a new charger with each new purchase of an electronic product. Furthermore, the coexistence of several models of chargers also has a negative impact on the environment: some sources speak of several tens of thousands of tonnes of electronic waste per year. “