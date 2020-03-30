Test-Achats tackles the controllers of the Nintendo Switch which quickly break down.

If you have also had to bring your Nintendo Switch or that of your child for repair because the controllers are defective shortly after the purchase of the console, you will be happy to know that Test-Achats is tackling the Japanese firm so that the consumer is not forced to pay for repairs, which is often the case in Europe.

“Under pressure from class action in the United States, Nintendo offered to offer free repair to consumers. In Europe, however, warranty repair or replacement is too often denied and players are often forced to buy new controllers, “says Test-Achats.

This is why the consumer organization has asked the Japanese manufacturer to proactively communicate about its affected consoles and repair them for free.

70 € if you repair it yourself

It is possible to repair the controllers yourself but it can be more expensive than buying new joysticks if you do not have the right equipment! To carry out a repair, you need a very thin screwdriver because the screws on the handles are very small. Otherwise, you need a repair kit. Its cost? € 60! To this must be added the new joysticks – parts to be replaced -, which are worth 10 €. In short, at 70 € spent while the price of new controllers reached 55 €.

In a video, Test-Achats also explains how to replace the famous joysticks.

Nintendo reacts

For its part, the Belgian branch of Big N contacted the editorial team to react. Nintendo “confirms that we are in contact with Test-Achats regarding their concerns regarding the Joy-Con controllers and that we have already discussed the points raised with them. In our correspondence with Test-Achats, we communicated to them that the ratio of Joy-Con controllers that our technical service in Belgium received, and with any type of defect, was very weak since the launch of the Nintendo Switch in March 2017. The satisfaction of our consumers being an absolute priority, we have openly examined and Defects in Joy-Con controllers since last summer We have also informed Test-Achats of our voluntary manufacturer’s warranty for Nintendo Switch hardware, and that we are extending this warranty to 24 months to make it easier for our consumers to resolve any potential problem. This voluntary warranty extension has been applicable in France since the beginning of this year and will be Application in Belgium and in other European countries in March. The 24-month voluntary warranty applies to Joy-Con controllers, whether purchased with a Nintendo Switch console or separately. All of our consumers, including those who purchased their Joy-Con controllers before March, will be eligible for the voluntary Nintendo Switch hardware warranty for 24 months after purchase. In the meantime, all consumers who have problems with their Nintendo Switch hardware can easily contact us via https://support.nintendo.be. “