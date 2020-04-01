A consortium of European researchers is developing an application which should allow everyone to be informed if they have been in contact with a carrier of the coronavirus. Anonymity would be guaranteed. This consortium brings together 130 partners from eight countries. The goal is to develop a fully anonymized monitoring and alerting protocol, based on Bluetooth technology.

Entitled Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing (PEPP-PT), this platform, of which KU Leuven is a member, meets European data protection standards, explained its promoters. It should be able to be used when traveling in different countries.

Such smartphone applications warning if one has been in contact with a carrier of the virus already exist in Singapore, South Korea and China. However, they cannot be used as such in Europe for data protection reasons.

This technology could prove very useful to accompany the release from confinement. The PEPP-PT platform uses Bluetooth to record reconciliations of smartphone owners. The German army participates in its calibration with exercises carried out by its soldiers.

Development of the platform is expected to be completed by the end of next week. The system must then be released.