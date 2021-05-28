Sony’s totally wireless headphones are renewed with ANC and 36 hours of battery

Sony’s new fully wireless headphones come with ANC, a battery life of up to 36 hours and a price tag of 280 euros.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 They are the latest generation of totally wireless headphones from the Japanese firm, which come to take over from the Sony WF-1000XM3 whose analysis you can read on Andro4all. It is a new version with a more compact design, but that does not forget the high-end functions that defined the original model.

This new release maintains additions such as active noise cancellation –ANC–, and the in-ear format with silicone tips that provide greater isolation from outside noise. This is all you need to know about them, thanks to a preview of all their information coming from WinFuture.

Sony WF-1000XM4, all the information

On this occasion, Sony has chosen to create some headphones with a more compact form factor. Its design somewhat resembles that of models like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, making a big difference with respect to Apple’s AirPods Pro and the dozens of clones of these that flood the market.

The new version of Sony headphones is available at two colors, black and silver, both with gold and red details. Count on IPX4 protection against water, so that they can be used without problems when playing sports or in the rain.

Sony has integrated an ANC system supported by the new Sony V1 processor, intended to improve the performance of the noise canceling mode. In addition, it is supported LDAC and Hi-Fi sound, and the device’s microphones have been improved through technology Precise Voice Pickup built into the Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones. With it, the headphones are able to recognize and react to the voice of the user to improve the quality of the sound captured by the microphones in videos, video calls and audio recordings.

The Headphone battery promises up to 12 hours of autonomy on a single charge, or up to 8 hours in case of activating ANC mode. To that we must add the battery built into the case, able to provide another 16 hours of charge.

Sony claims that, in total, the autonomy can be extended up to 36 hours. When it comes to going through the charger, we have both USB Type C as with support for Qi wireless charging.

Sony WF-1000XM4 price

The Sony WF-1000XM4 go on sale in Europe at a official price of 279.90 euros, thus placing itself at the height of models such as Apple’s AirPods Pro in terms of price. However, if the sound quality of these headphones is, at least, the same as that of the previous version, it is very likely that we are facing the best true wireless headphones on the market. And that, of course, has a price.

