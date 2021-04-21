Sony’s Marvel Movies Coming to Disney + Under New Deal

The world of streaming platforms are in a complete change, and in constant competition. In this maelstrom of content, the official news of the announcement between Walt Disney and Sony Pictures Entertainment for the distribution of future Sony releases on the Disney + streaming platforms jumps

Sony Pictures is without a presence in the world of digital platforms, and that is why it has no choice but to ally or associate itself with other houses. In this circumstance, we know that Disney and Sony have reached a multi-year content license agreement for the streaming and television rights in the United States of the new Sony Pictures movie releases on the broad portfolio of platforms owned by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, including its streaming services Disney + and Hulu, as well as linear entertainment networks such as ABC, Disney Channels, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic.

The direct part, and more related to superheroes, is that although the specific plans for Disney + have not yet been finalized, this directly affects the entire Marvel universe that Sony Pictures is setting up right now. According to this, starting in 2022, all Sony films, including films from the Spider-Man, Venom and Morbius franchises will be available on Disney + or on Hulu, according to target, a few months after their theatrical release.

Logically, this agreement comes into play that we learned recently that Sony had signed with Netflix. What will happen is that Sony’s theatrical releases will go to Netflix first, and after the corresponding period (said to be 18 months), they will go to Disney + or Hulu.

This agreement covers theatrical releases from 2022 to 2026 you have Sony and start for each movie after your Pay 1 TV window. This refers to when the films are released for the first time on the small screen, and that they are usually bought with payment chains. The deal builds on the companies’ previous agreement, according to which SPE films are licensed to FX in the post-pay-TV period.

The deal also grants the rights to a significant number of titles in SPE’s library, ranging from the “Jumanji” and “Hotel Transylvania” franchises to Sony Pictures’ Marvel Universe of Character Films, including Spider-Man. This gives Disney the ability to include them in its catalog. In other words, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man movies are also coming to Disney +. The deal provides Hulu with access to a significant number of library titles starting this June.

Financial terms were not disclosed in the statement and the companies declined to comment on the dollar figures. A person familiar with the deal estimated the combined total value of the Netflix and Disney deals at more than $ 3 billion.

This historic multi-year, platform-agnostic agreement guarantees the Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution team enormous flexibility and breadth of programming possibilities to take advantage of Sony’s rich catalog of award-winning action and family films through our direct-to-consumer services. and linear channels, ”said Chuck Saftler, head of Business Operations for ABC, Freeform, FX Networks and Acquisitions in DMED’s Networks division, who played a key role in the negotiations. This is a victory for fans, who will benefit from being able to access the best content from two of Hollywood’s most prolific studios across a multitude of platforms and viewing experiences.

This groundbreaking agreement reaffirms the unique and enduring value of our films to movie lovers and the platforms and networks that serve them, ”says Keith Le Goy, President, Worldwide Distribution and Networks, Sony Pictures Entertainment. “We are delighted to partner with Disney to bring our titles to their viewers and subscribers. This agreement consolidates a key piece of our film distribution strategy, which is to maximize the value of each of our films, making them available to consumers in all windows with a wide range of key partners.

Via information | Deadline | THR | Sony Pictures