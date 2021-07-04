Sony’s fail in the world of folding tablets

Sony Tablet P: the Sony tablet that nobody remembers.

Although Android is the most popular operating system when it comes to smartphones, we can’t say the same about tablets. Here unfortunately Apple wins by a landslide and it cannot be denied, the iPad has been for years the best tablet that one can buy.

And all this despite the efforts of many firms to launch the definitive Android tablet on the market. Because while there are really worthy devices like those made by Samsung, There are also horrible models like the one that we bring you next and that was manufactured by the Japanese from Sony.

Sony Tablet P: a “fail” in every rule

Today Sony is not going through its best moments when it comes to the Android market but years ago it was one of the bastion companies of the Google operating system. Their terminals were the best on the market thanks to their designs, specifications and good software. They also launched tablets like the Sony Tablet P, a terminal that not many people remember because it was a resounding failure.

As Android Authority reminds us, said tablet was a device with two screens and a central hinge. Something similar to the Nintendo DS and nothing to do with today’s folding terminals, just in case you were wondering.

Inside it had an Nvidia Tegra 2 processor, 1 GB of RAM and 4 GB of storage memory, specifications not at all cutting edge for the time and in 2012 there were already much more powerful smartphones. Two 5.5-inch screens were added to the above. The price? 600 dollars. An absurdity for the year 2012.

This was the special PlayStation mobile that never saw the light

But the above was not the worst. This Sony “tablet” was sold with Android 3.2 Honeycomb and it never updated, disappearing from the Sony store a few months after its market launch.

Bad terminal or simply the market was not prepared for such a gadget? Well, a bit of everything. The Sony tablet was not only expensive, it was also uncomfortable to use as well as being really heavy. And if in 2021 the folding terminals have not yet caught on with the majority of users, Who the hell thought of Sony that such a device would triumph in 2012?

