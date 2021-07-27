Sony ZV-E10, first impressions of the new APS-C camera that all streamers will want | Technology

A little over a year ago Sony presented us with its ZV-1, a advanced compact camera specially designed so that anyone without technical knowledge could create videos and content in 4K quality and with a professional approach system, while traveling light.

Given the success obtained, the Japanese firm has developed the Sony ZV-E10, a camera just as handy as the ZV-1, but with interchangeable lenses and APS-C sensor. We have been able to test it for a couple of days and these are ours first impressions of the new Sony ZV-E10.

The Sony ZV-E10 It reinforces the new line of compact and easy-to-use cameras for content creators, Vloggers or streamers who do not have to have knowledge of video, audio or photography to obtain good quality videos, adding greater versatility with the possibility of using Sony E-mount lenses.

Sony ZV-E10Dimensions113 x 64.2 x 44.7 mm | 346 grams Exmor APS-C CMOS Sensor | 24 MP 7.5 cm (3.0 type) TFT widescreen touch LCD screen | 921,600 pointsFocusing systemHybrid auto (contrast / phase detection focus) | Eye Tracking Approach for Humans and Animals | 425 focus points | Burst of 11 fps up to 116 photos.Autonomy420 shots or 75 minutes of video (approx) | NP-FW-50 BatteryConnectivityWi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.1 | 3.5mm microphone jack | Headphone output | micro HDMI | USB CPrice750 euros (body only) | 850 euros (Kit with 16-50 mm lens)

The best of the Alpha 6000 now closer to the ZV-1

A year ago I could test the ZV-1—You have the analysis here— and the truth is that it seemed like a success for those content creators who wanted to maintain good image and sound quality, but without having to carry cameras, microphones, etc.

On that occasion, Sony picked up the base of its RX-100 compact camera and added some professional brushstrokes by incorporating functions of professional approach to your Alpha 9 and enhanced it by incorporating an improved built-in microphone and a rotating camera perfect for self-recording.

The path the Sony ZV-E10 has traveled is slightly different as Its base part of the Sony Alpha 6100 with APS-C sensor, a somewhat larger and heavier model, but it has been reduced and adapted to maintain the portability that characterized the ZV-1. We could say that it is the result of a night of passion between a Sony ZV-1 and an Alpha 6100.

It combines a compact size with a much more comfortable grip than the ZV-1, allowing the rear controls to be operated without compromising the integrity of the camera.

The grip takes advantage of the space that the battery occupies and is covered with a non-slip rubbery material – the same one that we find in the Alpha 7C –Which we analyze here– and offers a better fit to the hand and a more comfortable posture to hold the camera.

The buttons that we find on the back are exactly the same as in the rest of the Alpha 6000 cameras, so if you have already used one of these cameras the change is very natural.

The main external changes are found in its generous 3-inch articulated touchscreen offering excellent outdoor vision and absence of an electronic viewfinder. We would have liked the screen’s touch functions to be a bit more extensive and not limited to just designating the focus point.

At the top of the Sony ZV-E10 we find common elements with the ZV-1. We speak, for example, of background blur button, which increases or decreases the depth of field to isolate the subject in the foreground with the push of a button.

The video record button continues to occupy a prominent place and is joined by a power switch and a button that acts as a mode dial so that each time it is pressed it changes to mode Photography, Video Y Slow motion.

This button is full of meaning since it represents the needs of streamers, Vloggers and youtubers and allows access to them with the push of a button: create a thumbnail for the video, the main video and the resources (B-Roll) in slow motion .

Repeat presence the three capsule microphone located at the top and the curious wind filter which is installed on the hot shoe covering the surface of the microphone.

As you can see in the sample video, we have been surprised by the good performance of this integrated microphone that manages to capture the audio with very good quality from both sides of the camera, thus eliminating the need to use an additional external microphone.

Legacy high-end performance and focus

While it is true that we can consider the Sony ZV-E10 as a hybrid camera, with which quality photos and videos are obtained, there is no doubt that the greatest effort has been put into the video section.

The possibility of record in 4K quality at 30 fps and accompany it with functions such as follow eye focus for people and animals make you can stand in front of the camera with the assurance that the camera will always keep you focused even when moving. This, for a content creator, is quality of life.

One of the star functions of the ZV-1 was the focus of Product presentation, a devilishly fast system that allowed to change the focus point when the presenter brought something closer to the camera to show it. A very common gesture when doing product analysis.

The Sony ZV-E10 also includes this function and applies it just as efficiently by changing the focus point quickly when one of the 425 focus points The 24-megapixel APS-C sensor detects an object between the camera and the presenter, returning the focus to the eye when the object is removed.

It inherits advanced photographic shooting functions from the Alpha 6600 – here’s its review – with a burst of 11 photos per second and a way anti-movement night which shoots a burst and applies stacking to prevent blurry portraits in low light.

We liked that Sony has integrated a NP-FW-50 battery, the same one that many models of the Alpha 6000 series mount, and that provides better autonomy than the small battery that the ZV-1 mounted.

More versatile and better connected for streaming

One of the weak points of the Sony ZV-1 was the fact of incorporating a set of integrated lenses. This makes it more compact, but also reduces its versatility as it is limited to a certain focal range.

The Sony ZV-E10 corrects that weakness and allows you to change lenses by providing a greater depth of field to give videos a more cinematic look.

The camera will be available in two versions: body only and in kit with the motorized 16-50 mm OSS f / 3.5 – 5.6 lens. An old acquaintance that has accompanied the kits for much of Sony’s Alpha 6000 range.

This lens is really compact and maintains the portability that characterizes this range, allowing an angular focal length of 16 mm, suitable for self-recording camera in hand, leaving air around, or closing the plane at 50 mm to offer more detail.

In addition to the 16-50 mm that the kit will include, Sony has sent us one of the lenses that best fits with the philosophy of this camera, due to its focal length and optical quality. Its about SEL 10-18mm f / 4 lens.

The size of this lens is not as compact as that of the kit, but it maintains a very angular focal length and very good sharpness, providing a constant aperture throughout the range.

When weight or size is not an issue, such as at home or studio recordings, Any Sony E-mount compatible lens can be attached.

The rise of streaming platforms like Twitch or the creation of content for social networks like TikTok have changed the communication paradigm, and live broadcasts and videoconferences are the order of the day.

In this sense, the Sony ZV-E10 comes very well equipped for these tasks, improving the ability to connecting and sending content in streaming improving connectivity with the computer and mobile through WiFi or USB type C to broadcast live reducing latency through the tool Sony Imaging Edge.

This allows convert the Sony ZV-E10 into a webcam equipped with an APS-C sensor and with interchangeable lenses to offer the right framing and, above all, the peace of mind that comes with having one of the best autofocus systems on the market.

Secondly, we liked that the camera is able to automatically detect when it is recording vertically And by itself it applies a suitable format for social networks, allowing the creation of content with better image quality from the camera, to be sent directly to the smartphone via Bluetooth and uploaded to social networks without the need to edit or change formats from a computer.

The conclusion we can draw from this contact of the Sony ZV-E10 is that Sony has created a camera that allows you to press the record button and focus on communicating or create content, without having to worry about technical issues.

It is a camera that maintains the portability that the ZV-1 championed, but goes a step further by offering creators the ability to provide an efficient response in very different situations.

The best of all, is that it reaches the market with an approximate price of 750 euros just the body Y 850 euros for the kit with 16-50 mm lens, very similar to the one that the ZV-1 had at its launch, so the choice of one or the other will respond only to the needs of each user.