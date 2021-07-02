Sony Xperia 1 III, photographers’ phone available

Sony Xperia 1 III is the new flagship of the Japanese firm’s smartphone catalog and, as announced, it reaches the market with the highest level of performance and a high price.

The photographic functions They are one of the most valued issues when buying a smart phone. It is not surprising that Sony, the largest seller of camera components for smartphones, pulls out its entire arsenal to provide the Sony Xperia 1 III with a very high capacity. For starters, it features the world’s first variable telephoto lens on a smartphone, with a zoom that can switch between two focal lengths for different image and video results.

It is a single telephoto module with dual PDAF sensor, which can switch between discrete focal lengths of 70mm and 105mm. The result, Sony says, are 2.9x and 4.4x native zoom equivalents for close-ups without compromising image quality. It’s not the only special built-in technology and the 12-megapixel telephoto lens is paired with a 12-megapixel PDAF f / 1.7 dual OIS panoramic camera and 12-megapixel f / 2.2 ultra-wide dual PDAF, along with a 3D ToF sensor for depth.

Beyond the density of the sensors, the ZEISS optics used are a guarantee, together with the BIONZ for Mobile processor that can offer continuous AF / AE calculation 60 times per second. Like the manufacturer’s Alpha cameras, they offer features like real-time Eye AF for the first time on an Xperia phone. It also features Optical SteadyShot to improve video stability in low light. As for video, you can capture clips in 4K HDR resolutions at 120 fps, up to 5x in slow motion and with support for H.264 and H.265 formats.

Sony Xperia 1 III not only shines for its cameras and sets up an impressive ‘pantallion’ with the few dare, 6.5-inch OLED with 4K resolution, refresh rate of 120 Hz and touch response of 240 Hz. The mobile can also be used as an external display for your camera by connecting an HDMI to USB-C adapter. It supports Full HD 60fps resolutions, and you can also stream that footage to platforms like YouTube.

Its internal hardware is typical of a top of the range, with the Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset At the start of 2021, the Snapdragon 888 paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB for internal storage. It also has expansion features that other mobiles don’t have like a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Battery capacity is about the industry average, 4,500 mAh with 30 W wired fast charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Sony Xperia 1 III, specifications

6.5-inch OLED screen @ 120 Hz 4K UHD HDR resolution (3,840 x 1,644 pixels) @ 21: 9 format Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset Memory 12 GB Storage 256 GB (expandable with microSD up to 1TB) Front camera 8 MP (f / 2.0 ) Rear camera Triple configuration:

12 MP (f / 1.7) main

12 MP (f / 2.2) 124º wide angle

12 MP (f / 2.3) telephoto Connectivity – Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack

– IPX5, IPX8, IP6X resistance, fingerprint reader on the side

Drums

4,500 mAh with 30W fast charging, wireless and reverse

Dimensions

165 x 71 x 8.2 mm – 187 g

Operating system

Android 11

Sony Xperia 1 III can already be reserved in some markets with a price of $ 1,299. It is only available in a black finish, but a violet color will be added soon. A high-priced smartphone, but at the highest level in photographic capacity without having to mount ‘zillion’ sensors and hundreds of megapixels, with the most powerful Qualcomm chipset and a 4K OLED screen that no one dares to mount on a smart phone.