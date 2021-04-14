Sony Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III: features, specifications and price

Sony has presented two new high-performance smartphones this Wednesday: the Sony Xperia 1 III and the Sony Xperia 5 III. The two products seek to stand out in aspects such as photography, an area in which the Asian brand always tries to share everything it has learned with the successful range of alpha cameras.

The Xperia 1 III, as in previous generations, is positioned as the most advanced phone of the brand. It is the largest, has a higher resolution screen and an extra sensor in the rear photo module – plus some additional details. The Xperia 5 III, on the other hand, tries to offer the same philosophy as the Xperia 1 III, but in a smaller body. The idea of ​​the brand, therefore, is to make available to consumers two products with the same ideology, but in different sizes.

The technical characteristics of both models are as follows:

FeaturesSony Xperia 1 IIISony Xperia 5 IIITize and weight165 x 71 x 8.2mm and 186 grams157 x 68 x 8.2mm and 168 gramsDisplay 6.5 inches, 21: 9, 4K, 120 Hz, HDR and OLED 6.1 inches, 21: 9, Full HD, 120 Hz, HDR and OLEDProcessorSnapdragon 888Snapdragon 888Memory RAM12 GB8 GBStorage256 GB or 512 GB128 GB or 256 GBWide-angle camera12 MP, 1 / 2.6-inch sensor, f / 2.2 aperture lens and Dual -PDAF. Equivalent focal length: 16mm. 12 MP, 1 / 2.6-inch sensor, f / 2.2 aperture lens and Dual -PDAF. Equivalent focal length: 16mm. 12 MP main camera, 1 / 1.7-inch sensor, f / 1.7 aperture lens, Dual-PDAF and OIS. Equivalent focal length: 24mm. 12 MP, 1 / 1.7-inch sensor, f / 1.7 aperture lens, Dual-PDAF and OIS. Equivalent focal length: 24mm. 12 MP telephoto lens, 1 / 2.9-inch sensor, PDAF and OIS. Variable focal length between 70mm (f / 2.3 aperture) and 105mm (f / 2.8 aperture) .12 MP, 1 / 2.9-inch sensor, PDAF and OIS. Variable focal length between 70mm (aperture f / 2.3) and 105mm (aperture f / 2.8) .3D cameraYesNoFront camera8 MP8 MPAudio3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, 360 Spatial Sound, Hi -Res Audio, DSEE Ultimate and 360 Reality Audio. 3.5 mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, 360 Spatial Sound, Hi-Res Audio, DSEE Ultimate and 360 Reality Audio. 4,500 mAh battery with fast charge of 30 W. It is also compatible with wireless charging and reverse charging 4,500 mAh with 30 W fast charging. Colors Frosted Black (black), Frosted Gray (gray) and Frosted Purple (purple). White, green and pink. the side, IP65 / 68 and Gorilla Glass Victus Fingerprint sensor on the side, IP65 / 68 and Gorilla Glass 6

The first vari-focal length camera

In recent years, brands have increasingly incorporated cameras into their smartphones. The goal is simple: offer a wider zoom range to consumers. Sony, however, has decided to choose a different path. Instead of continuing to mount more sensors, what the Japanese brand has done is to develop the first lens with a variable focal length for mobile phones. And it has mounted it on both the Xperia 1 III and the Xperia 5 III.

The same camera, therefore, is capable of offering 70mm and 105mm equivalent focal lengths. These numbers equate to a 3x and 4.5x magnification, respectively. The telephoto lens of the Sony Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III certainly does not go as far as that of some rivals, but, unlike other phones we met in 2020, Sony’s proposal is progressive. That is to say: between the main camera (24 mm) and the maximum optical zoom level (105 mm), we find an intermediate step (70 mm). And that has much more value than we perhaps imagine. Well, while long-range telephoto lenses are super fun, we are likely to face many situations – such as capturing a portrait of a person – where a lens with a shorter focal length (between 50 and 70mm) is more appropriate.

An also interesting fact about the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III is that, using the 105 mm telephoto lens, the aperture is f / 2.8, so it captures some more light. To put this in context: phones like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra or Mate 40 Pro – with telephoto lenses between 4X and 5X – have apertures equal to or greater than f / 3.0.

Emphasis on multimedia

Sony has also made special emphasis on the focus speed of your cameras, as well as in real-time eye and object tracking systems. The brand has also implemented a 20 FPS burst mode with a high precision focus that also works in low light conditions – and applies noise reduction algorithms.

The Sony Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III, on the other hand, feature a new artificial intelligence-based system that promises to restore detail and sharpness to images when digitally zoomed. And, in the same way, both phones have Photography Pro and Cinematography Pro apps, which allow you to control a wide number of parameters (RAW, ISO, color pre-sets, etc.) through an interface inspired by alpha cameras.

The two Xperia also have 120Hz OLED HDR displaysAlthough only the Xperia 1 III achieves 4K resolution. The refresh rate, of course, does not adapt dynamically in either of the two phones, something that some competing models do offer – and that saves battery life.

Behind this screen is, how could it be otherwise, the best Qualcomm processor (a Snapdragon 888). This is powered by a 4,500 mAh capacity battery that can be quickly recharged to a maximum of 30 W. And, like all Snapdragon 888 phones, both the Xperia 1 III and the Xperia 5 III have 5G connectivity.

When will the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III be available?

For the moment, Sony has not disclosed prices or dates from which they can be purchased the new Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III. The brand has only announced that it will be “early summer.” We will have to wait, therefore, to know more details.

