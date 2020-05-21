Share

Recently, the rumor began to haunt that Sony will enlist the help of S.J. Clarkson to direct a new Marvel movie. Will it be Madame Web?

After several adventures starring the Spider-man of Tom holland and the Venom of Tom hardy that already arrived at the cinema, it seems that the expansion of the universe Marvel / Sony I would be carrying out new projects. According to new rumors, Sony would be planning to carry out a new movie focused on the Marvel and will have S.J. Clarkson to do it.

According to Variety exclusively, Sony would have signed the filmmaker S.J. Clarkson to take over the management of this new movie headed by a comic character. The director, who until now has focused on work for the small screen, with participation in superhero series such as The Defenders or Jessica Jones, would have been chosen to direct this project which according to rumors would be focused on Madame Web. At least that is what the sources of this North American media assure, adding that Sony has not spoken about it. So for the moment only S.J. Clarkson would be associated with this project that he still wouldn’t have found his screenwriter or his star, an actress around whom the whole story would be built.

Who is Madame Web?

Madame Web, a minor character in the Spider-Man comic series, is an old woman with myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune neuromuscular disease that forces her to always be connected to a life support system. This machine, designed by her husband, looks like a spider web, hence the name of this character who, due to his condition, he has never actively fought against any villain. Of course, by powers other than, because Madame Web is also precognitive and clairvoyant mutant, qualities around which this story could be developed for which Sony would be considering actresses such as Charlize Theron or Amy Adams. There it is na ’.

