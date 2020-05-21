Sony pictures he continues with his plans to create his own “universe of Marvel characters” under the label of Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. This cinematic universe will bring together marvel characters whose rights are owned by Sony, such as Spider-Man villains and ancillary characters. Movies like Venom or the impending Morbius: The Living Vampire are some of the films that will make up this universe of Marvel characters.

In a Variety article it is reported that Sony is working together with the producer of the series of Netflix Jessica Jones and The Defenders, S.J. Clarkson, to produce a Marvel movie starring a woman.

The first theories suggest that the film will be announced in 2019 by Sony, and that it would focus on the character of Madame WebHowever, the article has not provided more information apart from the collaboration with Clarkson. So the next paragraph will also be pure speculation.

Disney + is already available in Spain. If you sign up, the annual subscription will be 15% cheaper, staying at just € 5.80 per month.

Another of the plausible options of this collaboration could be the rumored film of Spider-woman which has also been a source of rumors and speculation in recent months. Also, the success of movies like Spider-Man: A New Universe has revealed that you don’t have to be Peter Parker to be a Spider-man to succeed on the big screen. In any case, we will remain attentive to the possible news that will develop soon around this Marvel movie starring a woman.

What character do you think can be a candidate to star in that movie if he is not one of the mentioned?

.