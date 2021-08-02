Sony withdraws Cyberpunk 2077 from its store and will return the money to those who request it

The videogame Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated of the year, arrived on December 10 after numerous delays and almost ten years of development. What’s new from Cd Projekt Red, the Polish development studio that created “The Witcher,” finally delivered one of the most anticipated video games of the year, receiving 8 million pre-orders before launch.

And it has lasted rather little. And is that Sony has decided to remove the controversial video game from its platform to avoid future purchases that may be affected by the very questionable level of quality with which the title has reached consoles PlayStation.

Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk

CD Projekt Red

“In conversations with PlayStation, it has been taken the decision to temporarily suspend digital distribution of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation Store. You can still buy the game in physical stores and online. All digital and physical in-game purchases will continue to receive support and updates as we continue to improve the experience. According to our knowledge on the subject, from today anyone who does not want to wait for these updates and wants a refund of their digital copy, can request it in Cyberpunk 2077 refunds. We are working hard to return Cyberpunk 2077 to the PlayStation Store as soon as possible, ”reads the statement issued by the game’s own profile on Twitter.

The reason is none other than the disappointing state of the versions of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 and Xbox One, where in addition to a large number of bugs, CD Projekt’s work performs well below expectations, with framerate problems that prevent enjoyment. of experience and constant crashes.

