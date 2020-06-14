The technology group Sony announced today that this Thursday it will present new details of its next game console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), in an act that was initially scheduled for last week and that was delayed by protests in the United States.

The event, which will be broadcast online, will allow for the first time to see some games in development for Sony’s latest generation console, which is scheduled to launch later this year, according to the official PlayStation blog.

The event will finally take place on Thursday 11 at 20:00 GMT, after it was canceled on its initial date, June 4, with the aim of “making room for more important voices to be heard,” explained the president of the division. interactive entertainment from Sony Jim Ryan via blog.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00 pm Pacific time (9:00 pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on # PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd – PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

The US subsidiary of the Japanese company had previously expressed its “solidarity with the black community” through social networks, on the occasion of protests against police violence and racism in the United States.

Thursday’s event will last an hour and offer “a first look” at the games that will be available for PS5, and which will serve as “a sample of the potential of the new platform,” according to Ryan.

Sony had previously announced the technical specifications of its new and expected game console, as well as the design of the new wireless controller for the platform, dubbed DualSense.

The fifth console of the PlayStation family is considered a key piece of the business strategy of the Japanese technology and audiovisual group, whose net profit fell by 36.5% in fiscal year 2019, mainly due to the drop in sales of the PlayStation 4.

