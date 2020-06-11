Sony will show some games under development for the new PlayStation 5, which is scheduled for release later this year

The technology group Sony announced that this Thursday will present new details of his next game console, the Playstation 5 (PS5), in an act that was initially planned for the last week and that he was delayed by protests in United States.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00 pm Pacific time (9:00 pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on # PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd – PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

The event, which will be broadcast online, will allow for the first time to see some games under development for the latest generation console Sony, whose launch is scheduled for the end of the year, according to the official PlayStation blog.

The event will finally take place on Thursday 11 at 8:00 p.m. GMT (3:00 p.m. Mexico City time), after it was canceled in its initial date, on June 4, with the aim of “making room for them to be heard most important voices“Explained the president of Sony’s interactive entertainment division, Jim Ryan, through the blog.

The US subsidiary of the Japanese company had previously expressed its “solidarity with the black community” through social networks, on the occasion of the protests against the police violence and racism in the United States.

Thursday’s event will have one hour long and will offer “a first look” at the games that will be available for PS5, and which will serve as “potential show of the new platform ”, according to Ryan.

Sony had previously announced the Technical specifications of its new and expected video game console, as well as the design of the new wireless controller for the platform, baptized as DualSense.

The fifth console of the family PlayStation It is considered a key piece of the business strategy of the Japanese technology and audiovisual group, whose net profit fell 36.5 percent in the exercise 2019 mainly due to the drop in sales of the Playstation 4.

