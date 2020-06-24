Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

For technology companies, it is extremely important that their platforms are safe and free from problems that can cause headaches for their users. As proof we have that Sony Interactive Entertainment is willing to pay you more than $ 1 MDP if you find critical vulnerabilities on PlayStation 4.

By means of a publication on the PlayStation Blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation Bug Bounty program. With it, the company will reward players who find security vulnerabilities on PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation Network.

But what kind of rewards are we talking about? For the moment we know that there will be monetary. In fact, rewards for critical vulnerabilities start at $ 50,000 USD, which translates to $ 1,137,094 MXN at the current exchange rate.

“We have teamed up with HackerOne to help us run this program and we are inviting the security research community, gamers and anyone to test the security of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Network. Our bug hunting program has rewards for various issues, including critical bugs on PlayStation 4. Critical vulnerabilities on PS4 have rewards starting at $ 50,000 USD, ”Sony explained.

If you want to know more about this program, you can check the HackerOne site.

