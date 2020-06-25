Rewards programs are often for customer loyalty, but they can also be a resource to demonstrate the quality and reliability of a product, or to stimulate the consumer to be an actor that helps improve it; regarding this, we have seen cases with Manzana and Google, a more recent one is the one just announced Sony.

It is a rewards program whose objective is to motivate ‘anyone’ to focus on finding errors or critical vulnerabilities in PlayStation 4 and on the PlayStation Network.

According to the available information, the benefits for those who identify these weaknesses may end up paying more than 50 thousand dollars (in fact it is the base reward), depending on the type of failure reported.

“To date, we have been conducting this program privately with certain researchers. We recognize how important the community is in matters of improving our security, so we are excited to expand this program to a broader audience, ”Geoff Norton, Senior Director of Software Engineering, said in a post posted on the PlayStation blog.

He PlayStation Bounty seeks to publicize the reward plan designed in collaboration with HackerOne. The goal is not only to identify vulnerabilities, but to demonstrate that security is “a fundamental part of creating experiences” that satisfy the community of the video game platform that goes from the console to all its cloud services.

While Sony had a bug bounty that was previously only available to private investigators, it has now partnered with HackerOne to open up the program to « the security research community, gamers, and anyone else. »

The idea of ​​the Japanese company is very similar to what other great technology companies like Google, which has its own program for Android, while Manzana does the same with iOS, in both cases, the community is encouraged to find flaws in the operating systems to, on the one hand, demonstrate that they are safe and, on the other, project the image that they are committed to guaranteeing a reliable ecosystem for their users and that this will serve to find areas of opportunity to improve their technologies.

