Sony will not close the virtual stores of the PS3 and PS Vita

Sony reversed his decision to close the PlayStation Store of the PS3 and PS Vita. After a wave of criticism from users, the company reconsidered and announced that the stores will continue to operate as usual.

Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment claimed they made the wrong decision. In a PlayStation Blog post, Ryan confirmed that PS3 and PS Vita stores won’t close, although if they will with the PSP.

“When we made the decision to end purchase support for the PS3 and PS Vita, it was born out of a number of factors, including the challenges of business support for older devices and the ability to focus more of our resources on newer devices where the most of our players are still playing. “

The initial decision was obvious from a corporate point of view, since they were consoles with more than a decade on the market. What Sony did not consider is that a sizable fan base would raise their voices, since there is no way to play those titles on modern consoles.

With the end of the virtual store, Sony would have erased an important part of its history

Photo: PS3 Controller (License)

The end of the PS3 and PS Vita virtual store would imply that many games would be lost. Given this and the saturation that the PlayStation Store presents due to panic purchases, Sony reconsidered its decision.

“We now see that many of you are incredibly passionate about continuing to buy classic games on PS3 and PS Vita for the foreseeable future, so I am glad that we were able to find a solution to continue operations.”

Although the traffic of the PlayStation Store on older consoles is only a fraction of the PS4 or PS5, the existence of a store is more than necessary. One of Sony’s big problems is that backward compatibility was never part of their strategy initial. The technology company has changed the discourse in recent months after pressure from fans.

To the above we must add that the PS3 was one of the most conflictive consoles in terms of development thanks to hardware. The RPCS3 emulator it can run about 60% of games, although some with graphical problems or slowdowns so this option is ruled out, at least in the immediate future.

The decision to keep the PS3 and PS Vita virtual stores will help free up traffic in the coming weeks and allow more people to experience an important period in Sony and PlayStation history.

