Sony will not be able to meet demand or increase production, according to Bloomberg

The PlayStation 5 arrived in Spain on November 19. Currently, we are almost in the middle of 2021 and getting one is still difficult. Few units are replenished from time to time And when they do, they tend to disappear from stores in seconds. It would be expected that with the passage of time it would be easier and easier, but from Sony they have warned that the lack of stock will last until next year.

This is assured from Bloomberg, which echo the statements that Hiroki Totoki, Sony’s CFO, has made during a presentation to analysts. The information comes from certain people attending the meeting who have asked not to be identified. According to Bloomberg, Totoki has said that “I don’t think demand will calm down this year and even if we insure a lot more devices and produce a lot more PlayStation 5 units next year, our supply could not meet the demand“.

Getting a PS5 will remain difficult

Since its launch and until March 31 of this year, Sony has sold 7.8 million PlayStation 5, as explained in their presentation of financial results. 4.5 million units were shipped by the end of 2020, while the remaining 3.3 million consoles were sold from January 1 to March 31. That gives us an idea of ​​what is the demand for the console and the production capacity.

We cannot forget that we are in a somewhat complicated situation as far as components and semiconductors are concerned. Sony is not the only one affected by this situation, but companies like NVIDIA, computer companies, automobile companies and even television manufacturers are having trouble finding the chips that give life to their devices.

Although at first Jim Ryan, president of PlayStation, said that the pandemic had not been a decisive factor in the lack of stock and that the absence of consoles was due to the high demand for them, in a recent interview confirmed that, indeed, it was one of the causes. In an interview with Nikkei, Ryan had the following to say:

“There are several reasons why PS5 is difficult to obtain today. Supply was limited by the coronavirus and distribution was only online. Semiconductors and demand is also very tight around the world. We are asking our manufacturers to increase the supply. production and that will make it more fluid in 2021. “

If we stick to Totoki’s statements advanced by Bloomberg, it seems that 2021 will not improve much and that the console shortage will last until next year. If we talk about its rivals, the Xbox Series X | S, Microsoft said during its presentation of results that the lack of stock will not change until June 2021.

Via | Bloomberg