The console war is raging, and after Microsoft unveiled many of the titles on its next-gen console, the Xbox Series X, it seems Sony doesn’t plan to be left behind for long. The release date and the price of the PlayStation 5, including the video games that will arrive on the console, are still a complete mystery. But according to a new report, Sony will soon make a presentation of its new titles … Although Epic Games has already made a sample on how the games will look on PS5.

Fortunately, this time it is not rumors, but an official statement from Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, who during a corporate meeting himself announced that they plan to “unveil an attractive line of titles for PS5 soon.” The official date on which Sony would make this long-awaited presentation is unknown, but according to previous reports from journalists Jeff Grubb and Jason Schreier, It could occur at any time in early June.

“(The PS5) is a true next-generation console by providing gaming experiences that weren’t possible before,” Yoshida said during the presentation.

This could also mean that in June we could witness not one, but two special presentations to be made by Sony. But yes, the most important would be nothing more and nothing less than the presentation of the PS5, which according to previous rumors, could take place this June 4.

As people continue to be confined to further prevent the spread of Covid-19, Yoshida explained that this situation has caused an enormous demand for entertainment that has fueled the purchase of more video games.

