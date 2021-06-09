Sony will launch more PlayStation games for PC, although its premiere will be exclusive on PS4 or PS5 | Gaming

Sony once again repeats its intention to launch PlayStation Studios games on PC, but remember that it will never be at the cost of not releasing them before on PS4 or PS5 consoles.

Hermen Hulst, Director of PlayStation Studios, offered a revealing interview on PlayStation Blog, with which Sony has confirmed “undercover” that God of War Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7 will be released on PS4 (in addition to the delay of the new God of War to 2022).

One of the topics of the day has been the role of the PC in the future of PlayStation Studios. As you may already know, Sony has directly published two of its first party games (Horizon zero dawn Y Days gone) on PC (not counting Death Stranding, which was published by another publisher on PC, and is not Sony’s first party). Needless to say, more are on the way, although he has not wanted to specify more … and has reassured console users.

“We are still beginning our plans on PC. Horizon Zero Dawn has been very successful, and shows that there is interest in our games outside of the PlayStation ecosystem. But I want to emphasize that PlayStation will continue to be the best place to play PlayStation Studios launch games. “

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

“We value PC gamers, and we will continue to look at the right time to launch each game. Bend Studio just released their PC version of Days Gone on May 18, about two years after the PS4 release. “

The goal of all this, of course, is to gain new fans of PlayStation games and sagas: “We want to reach new players who have not yet experienced the great stories, characters and worlds that we have created.” But repeat: launching games on PC will never be done at the cost of not making them on the console.

We don’t know what the next PlayStation game to come out on PC will be, but Uncharted 4 it has many ballots, as we saw in an official Sony presentation.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Escribano.