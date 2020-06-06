Sony is preparing new noise-canceling headphones capable of pairing with two devices via Bluetooth at the same time as the lIt will be named WH-1000XM4 although it has no release date yet.

The headband design headphones are offered in silver and black colors according to the information that leaked on the page of Walmart in the United States and hints at the specifications.

These earphones overear They have wide pads and touch control, as well as noise canceling technology are present. They also let you filter out ambient noise to hear important announcements while you’re wearing them.

Have artificial intelligence It automatically recognizes the places you visit, such as the office or a cafeteria, adapting the sound for a better playback experience.

One of the most striking features is the ability to pair with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. According to Sony, lThe headphones recognize when a call comes in and switch to the phone to receive it. You can also switch between the two with just the press of a button

At the moment there is no official information regarding the release date but the leaked information from the Walmart page says that They will cost $ 348 dollars.

