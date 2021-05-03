Sony will integrate Discord on PlayStation Network from 2022, enabling better cross-platform communication

Discord, the group communication platform, will be integrated into Sony consoles. As announced by the Japanese manufacturer, starting next year PlayStation Network users will be able to interact and communicate with each other and with other users via Discord directly from the game console.

Jim Ryan, Head of Sony Interactive Entertainment, explains that through this integration se will allow some type of communication between both platforms. Of course, at the moment they have not specified details about how they will do it. Just comment that they are “working hard to connect Discord to your gaming and social experience on PlayStation Network.”

Moreover, this integration also represents an investment by Sony in Discord. While the final sum has not been specified, they do indicate that the minority investment is made as part of Discord’s H round.

Discord has one of the largest online communities, with more than 140 million users today. It has become a platform by reference when it comes to broadcasting and communicating when playing video games. Although the company was on the verge of being acquired by Microsoft recently for 10 billion dollars, it is finally going to stay as an independent company.

Better cross-platform communication

One of the interesting aspects of this integration is the possibilities that it opens to have direct access to Discord on Sony consoles. Microsoft made a similar move last year by allowing Xbox users to cast what they are playing directly on Discord. Of course, Microsoft did it with a very important limitation: it does not allow you to communicate directly through Xbox Live. Sony seems to go beyond that.

As more and more games are cross-platform and allow users to compete with each other from different platforms, communication must also progress. Currently each game console has its own ecosystem and method of communication between users. However, integration with Discord will mean being able to communicate between PC, mobile and PlayStation users at once.

In the coming months it is likely that we will see more information about this integration between both services. At the moment what Sony has announced is that integration will arrive in 2022 and will allow communication in some way or another between Discord users and PSN users.

Via | The Verge

More information | SIE