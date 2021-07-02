Sony will continue to sell PSP games in the PS3 and PS Vita stores

Sony it continues with a somewhat confusing decision policy regarding some of its older products. This Friday, July 2, the company finalized the sale of digital games from PlayStation Portable (PSP), but it seems to have changed tack again.

Indeed, users will be able to continue buying PSP games but through the PlayStation 3 and PS Vita stores. Sony did not officially announce the measure, but it did confirm it with changes on the PlayStation sites in the United States and the United Kingdom, warned by the ResetEra forum.

According to Kotaku, what will disappear is the option to make content purchases from within the PSP games themselves. This measure will be effective as of July 6.

PlayStation twists and turns on the future of PSP games

The PlayStation Portable online store stopped selling games in 2016. However, users were still able to perform searches and in-game purchases. Both options disappear from this July 2, but all PSP games available in the PS3 and PS Vita stores continue to be available and they will stay that way indefinitely.

Photo by Andrew M on Unsplash

Recall that in April, Sony announced the closure of the digital stores for PlayStation 3 and PS Vita. Faced with negative reaction from the gaming community, the company backtracked on the move, but went ahead with its determination to cut “commercial capabilities” in PSP games.

It is clear that PlayStation is still not sure what strategy to adopt with its older products. While it is true that they move a flow of users and minimal content compared to PS4 and PS5, there is still a very strong fan segment.

The erratic of Sony is in the lack of a clear message and exposes his fear of losing the nostalgic players. And it is clear that something similar happens in the case of PSP games. Remember that, just as it tried to close the digital stores of its previous consoles, it has also continued to give software updates to the PlayStation 3, when it is about 15 years after its launch.

Also in Ezanime.net