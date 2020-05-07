Within the range of wireless noise canceling headphones, the Sony WF-1000XM3 is one of the most acclaimed. Now the company has presented its sports alternative, based on the technology of the previous ones, but with a more focused focus on physical activity and called WF-SP800N.

The Sony WF-SP800N also includes digital noise cancellation and an ambient sound mode so that, according to the company, users can enjoy their favorite subjects and continue to perceive what is happening around them through various levels of cancellation.

In this sense, the concept is similar. The headphones have a range of up to 18 hours of playback music with noise cancellation active, although its autonomy shoots up to 26 hours if the user chooses not to activate this function.

Sony WF-SP800N: technologies inherited from the WF-1000XM3

They are also stored in its charging case which allows a 10-minute quick charge to offer up to 60 minutes of music playback. Sony has optimized the antenna design, and uses the same chip as the WF-1000XM3, so in this sense, compatibility and stability seem to be even.

Like the previous model, it allows you to customize the Ambient sound settings based on needs and preferences of users through various levels, from level 0 to level 20. Of course, it requires using an own app called Sony Headphones Connect, which can be downloaded from the app stores of each system.

They are fully compatible with virtual voice assistants, including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so users can use them to give orders to them and perform tasks without having to touch the smartphone, an option that many such headphones do not have available noise canceling price range.

On its price and availability, the company has confirmed that the Sony WF-SP800N will join the rest of the WF range of wireless headphones and will have an approximate price of 200 euros. They will be available, if things do not change, from July 2020 in three colors: black, white, and blue.

