Sony WF-1000XM4, the reference in wireless headphones

Sony has unveiled its new WF-1000XM4 wireless headphones. A generational replacement for the WF-1000XM3 that by the analyzes that come to us will be worth updating since they improve in everything to the current generation.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 are just as we had anticipated, high end headphones that will compete with those of technology such as Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, and those of great specialists such as Bose or Sennheiser in a market segment that has not stopped growing due to the greater attention of users to the sound section and because mobile phone manufacturers have stopped including the typical wired headphones in the sale of their new models.

As we expected, the new from Sony comes with the function of active noise cancellation Industry leading, thanks to two noise-sensing microphones on the surface of each earbud, which analyze ambient noise to provide high-precision noise cancellation in all weather conditions.

Premiere 6mm drivers with a 20% increase in magnet volume and a diaphragm that promises improved performance at low frequencies and improves noise cancellation by generating a highly accurate cancellation signal in that range. The onboard V1 processor is also new and they say they sound luxurious, supporting Hi-Res Audio, LDAC and DSEE codec processing, as well as 360 Reality Audio for surround sound.

Regarding their design, they are smaller and more ergonomic than the previous ones (10%). The cushions are made of a soft and elastic polyurethane foam material, which seeks to improve adherence to the ear canal, eliminating spaces to isolate sound and reduce noise.

Headphones connect via Bluetooth to any device and are operated with a touch button. The Headphones Connect app available for iOS and Android allows you to take full advantage of the features of these headphones.

The autonomy of the Sony WF-1000XM4 is estimated at 8 hours with active noise cancellation. They also debut a new charging case that increases the autonomy up to 16 hours with ANC. The headphones can be charged wirelessly Qi and via USB-C. A 5 minute charge will provide 60 minutes of use for music playback.

Sony WF-1000XM4: features

For situating you, we leave you with its main characteristics summarized:

Noise cancellation using dual microphones and the V1. Beamforming microphones for voice calls. Automatic suppression of wind noise. Ambient sound mode. ANC cancellation by voice. Improved audio with the new drivers. Hi-Res Audio Certification. LDAC transmission. Support for DSEE Extreme. Support for 360 Reality Audio. Location-based profiles. Support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. 8 hour battery life with ANC. 12 hours without noise cancellation. IPX4 water resistance certification.

Sony WF-1000XM4 are marketed in black and silver finishes and have an official retail price of 279 dollars / euros. They will be sold internationally on Sony’s web portal and at major retailers.