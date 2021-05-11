Sony WF-1000XM4, on the hunt for AirPods on all fronts

Wireless headphones are all the rage. They were one of the accessories that more grew in sales in 2020 and this year the situation is repeating itself. There are two reasons that can explain it. The big producers of smart phones are ceasing to include the typical cable headphones in the sale of mobile phones and on the other hand the sound section is ceasing to be – compared to video – the “poor brother” of technology and users are looking for something more than noise and they pay more and more attention to ‘what they put in their ears’.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 have been leaked and are other models that will liven up the offer competing on all fronts to Apple’s AirPods that lead sales. The information comes from The Walkman Blog and points to a major redesign, high-definition audio, feature expansion, and a June release following its passing through the FCC regulator.

The design of the Sony WF-1000XM4 differs quite a bit from the M3. Some headphones that have been a reference, but that accuse the passage of time. As we see in the images, Sony has reduced the size and they no longer have the flattened pickup shape of the previous ones, approaching what competitors like the Galaxy Buds Pro, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 and other headphones with a round exterior design offer.

Sony has moved its logo to one of the sides, in gold, which contrasts with the typical dark black / copper color that is maintained for these headphones. There is another little piece of metal that aims to be the microphone for active noise cancellation, a must-have feature for high-end headphones whatever their preferred use.

Sony WF-1000XM4 will have a new carrying and charging case that will support wireless recharge. There is talk of 9 hours of autonomy plus those that the case can provide. There will be no lack of Bluetooth connectivity and another novelty, IPX4 water resistance. There is space for two different microphones, which indicates that in addition to noise cancellation technology it will be able to support voice assistants, connected to compatible mobile phones.

Sony will provide additional pads of different sizes for a better fit by any user and will support high resolution audio as standard in the series. The truth is that these peripherals are going to arrive at a good time once Sony is recovering the benefits for its Xperia mobile division, pressured like others (see LG) by Chinese manufacturers. We will already have you with official information.