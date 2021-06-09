Sony WF-1000XM4: noise canceling TWS kings are back and … how they sound! | Technology

Sony has just announced the arrival on the market of the long-awaited renewal of the true wireless headphones that occupied its highest range. The WF-1000XM4 have been seen with a renewed design, eco-friendly packaging, a more compact case and promises of better noise cancellation and Hi-Res sound quality.

The first thing we want to comment on is that we have received a unit to analyze them and Sony is certainly making a remarkable effort in terms of eliminating plastics from its packaging. As we can see, we are looking at a tiny box made with recycled cardboard.

Once we open this box we find ourselves directly with the box of the headphones inside which they are. Under that first platform we have the silicone and foam heads for the headphones, a USB-C cable for charging the box although it also charges wirelessly.

To use them, we are guided to download the Sony Headphones application via a QR code. It is available for both iOS and Android and allows us to access all the possibilities offered by these headphones.

SpecificationsSony WF-1000XM4TypeIn-earDimensions and weight (earphone) ND | 7.3 gDimensions and weight (case) 40 x 67 x 30 mm | 41 gDrivers6mmSensorsMicrophone Sensor, Usage Detection SensorActive Noise Cancellation (ANC) YesConnectivityBluetooth 5.2BatteryHeadphone: up to 8h / 12h (no NC) | Case: up to 24h / 36h (without NC) | USB-C charging and QiProtectionIPX4CompatibilityAndroid App | IOS App | Any Bluetooth device Price 280 euros

At first glance we are facing a clear redesign of them, being more compact and discreet. They have a design that achieves a better hold on the ear and is differential compared to most TWS wireless headphones on the market. It is available in black and white.

Sony promises better noise cancellation with this version of headphones thanks to the integration of a new processor, the Sony V1 that allows an improvement of up to 40% in noise compared to the previous generation QN1e chip with lower consumption. This is also due to a redesign of the driver that has a more powerful magnet and helps in canceling the lower frequencies.

All this makes it possible for the headphones to work connected by Bluetooth 5.2 for up to 8 hours. with active noise cancellation and the box contributes two additional charges, that is, a total 24 hours of use.

If we leave the noise cancellation active off, that autonomy is extended up to 12 hours per charge so we would have a total autonomy with the two charges of the box of up to 36 hours.

The WF-1000XM4 mount two high-performance noise-sensing microphones. Both signals are processed to achieve great noise cancellation that is also enhanced with a new foam pad system with an insulated tunnel.

This generation of headphones Sony can play Hi-Res music wirelessly thanks to the use of the LDAC codec that allows a transfer of up to 990 kbps. The integrated V1 processor uses sound enhancement processing technologies such as Edge-AI, DSEE Extreme ™ 4 (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine).

In addition, there is compatibility with the Speak-to-Chat technology that allows you to detect when you speak, stop canceling the sound and allow the ambient sound to pass through so you can carry on a conversation without taking them off.

In terms of noise cancellation, these headphones inherit Adaptive Sound Control functionality, which analyzes where you are and what you are doing, and varies the noise cancellation mode.

Another feature is the usage sensor that allows you to pause or start playing your music as you take them off or put them on. And something that I find very useful is also a proximity sensor that detects when you are wearing one or both.

Price and availability of Sony’s new top headphones

The Sony WF-1000XM4 headphones will be available in two models: black with copper-colored accents and silver with gold accents.

They will have a approximate price of 280 euros and they can be purchased this same month of June. Yes, we are talking about the highest range, and they fight with top models in the price range of 250 euros and up.

We are testing them right now for a few days and a few charging cycles and daily use power offer you our complete analysis.

We can tell you that Sounds very good So what Sony has done a great job of optimization to achieve this level of sound with a driver of only 6 mm. It will be true that size is not everything.