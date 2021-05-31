Sony WF-1000XM4, more offer in wireless headphones

The Sony WF-1000XM4 have reappeared on the Internet this time by the hand of a video from the same Japanese company, to confirm that they are going to be some big competitors in the high-end wireless headphones for Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.

You already know how the smart mobile market is. Manufacturers follow Apple’s steps point by point for the good and the less good. The latest trend is not to include headphones (or chargers) in the sale of smartphones. “Sustainability”, say the suppliers. “Business,” say the critics.

Be that as it may, the sale of wireless headphones continues to rise and the truth is that the offer is increasingly wide and includes better devices, although the good ones are not cheap. Another of those who will animate this segment will arrive in June from one of the greats in audio.

Sony WF-1000XM4, features

They are the continuation of the current M3, although they differ substantially in design and characteristics. Sony has reduced their size and they no longer have the flattened pickup shape of the previous ones, while a small piece of metal that you will see in the images is the microphone for active noise cancellation (ANC).

It is a mandatory feature for high-end headphones, but this model will offer other interesting novelties such as the Lossless Hi-Res Audio Support, something that the leaders in sales of the segment do not have, the AirPods Pro of Apple. For locating you we leave you with its main characteristics summarized:

Noise cancellation using dual microphones and the V1. Beamforming microphones for voice calls. Automatic suppression of wind noise. Ambient sound mode. ANC cancellation by voice. Improved audio with the new drivers. Hi-Res Audio Certification. LDAC transmission. Support for DSEE Extreme. Support for 360 Reality Audio. Location-based profiles. Support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. 8 hour battery life with ANC. 12 hours without noise cancellation. IPX4 water resistance certification.

The new Sony headphones will debut a new charging case that will increase the autonomy up to 16 hours with ANC. The headphones can be charged wirelessly Qi and via USB-C. A 5 minute charge will provide 60 minutes of use for music playback.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 is expected to be available in June on the international market, in at least two black and white color finishes. We do not know the official price. There is talk of 279 euros in Europe.