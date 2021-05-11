Sony warns PS5 shortage could extend to 2022

(Bloomberg) – Sony Group Corp. has warned a group of analysts that supply of the PlayStation 5 will remain tight until 2022, suggesting that the company will be limited in its ability to drive sales targets for its latest gaming console. video game.

At the end of April, in its financial results report, the Japanese conglomerate indicated that as of March 31, it had sold 7.8 million units of the console and that it aimed to sell at least 14.8 million units in the current fiscal year. That would keep pace to match the trajectory of the popular PlayStation 4, which has sold more than 115.9 million units to date.

However, in a briefing after those results, Sony told analysts that keeping up with strong demand would be a challenge. Since its launch in November, finding the PS5 in stock has become an odyssey, in part due to a shortage of components like semiconductors. To date, the company has not given an official estimate of when it expects supply to normalize.

“I don’t think demand will decrease this year, even if we insure many more devices and produce many more PlayStation 5 units next year, our supply would not be able to meet demand,” CFO Hiroki Totoki said at the briefing, according to various people who attended and asked not to be identified because the information was not public.

A Sony spokesperson declined to comment.

Sony said it would buy back up to 200 billion yen ($ 1.8 billion) of its own shares after reporting a profit for the March quarter that fell short of analyst estimates. It forecast operating profit to fall around 4% in the current fiscal year, but analysts have been weighing whether the company could overcome the conservative outlook with the help of strong demand for the new console and games.

Totoki told analysts that Sony needs to increase production as soon as possible, in addition to making sure there are consoles on store shelves. Demand will remain high regardless of the COVID-19 situation, the CFO assured an analyst who is suspicious of Sony’s ability to fully capitalize on the rise in home entertainment brought on by the lockdown.

“We have sold more than 100 million units of PlayStation 4 and, considering our market share and our reputation, I cannot imagine demand falling easily,” he said.

