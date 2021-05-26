Sony wants to use AI to improve the gaming experience on PlayStation

Sony has long been putting part of its efforts into the development of artificial intelligence, and now it is taking a step forward in its integration with video games. The Japanese corporation plans a collaboration between its dedicated AI subsidiary (Sony IA) and PlayStation to revolutionize the interaction between users, console and games.

According to The Verge, the information comes from a presentation of corporate strategies by Kenichiro Yoshida. The Sony CEO said that they are looking to make the gaming experience “even richer and more enjoyable.” What the Asian firm intends is use artificial intelligence so that opponents and partners in a game are, precisely, smarter.

“Taking advantage of reinforced learning, we are developing AI agents for games that can be the opponent or partner of a player,” explained the manager. This means that future titles for PlayStation will star characters who will be better prepared to stand before a human player during a game. Either to rival or to accompany while performing specific tasks.

Sony wants to take PlayStation to another level thanks to AI and Reinforced Learning

Reinforcement learning is not necessarily something new in the world of video games. However, Sony claims that its artificial intelligence agents be a real product and not an element in permanent development. Thus, applying a model of trial and error, they want to achieve a superior gaming experience on PlayStation.

It is unknown if Sony has set deadlines for collaboration between its subsidiary in charge of artificial intelligence development and its video game platform. The truth is it’s not about the first effort from the Japanese corporation for integrating new AI-based tools.

A short time ago, a patent registered by the company in the United States was known to develop a bot that would be able to “replace” the human player in a game. This technology could monitor people’s movements and play habits to create a character that is capable of imitating them. In this way, it would make decisions similar to those of the user and adopt a similar style or game mechanics.

In the breakdown of his presentation, Kenichiro Yoshida highlighted other aspects that Sony promises to strengthen in the not so distant future. First, the Japanese corporation intends to expand its own titles and franchises so that they are also available on mobile devices. In addition, it wants to expand the reach of PlayStation Network, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus to one billion users, starting from the 160 million it currently has.

But this is not all, as Sony also plans make more movies and TV series based on your most popular video games. To do this, it will empower PlayStation Productions, a company that co-produces the adaptations of ‘Uncharted’ -which will be released in 2022-, ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Ghost of Tsushima’.

