We have lost count of all patents that Sony has registered in recent months and that are directly related to the Playstation 5, your next generation console. Although these registries aim to protect your intellectual property, some of them see the light of day as commercial products, so it is still interesting to know what is the vision that companies have of their devices.

Today, for example, we will introduce you to a rather unusual patent in the world of video games. Are you one of the people who for one reason or another plays solo? Well, at Sony they think that from time to time you need a company, even if it is not real. The idea of ​​the company, as described in the document, is that a robot with artificial intelligence accompany you during your gaming sessions.

Believe it or not, the robot is able to react to your emotions while playing. Have you scored a goal in FIFA? Surely he does not want to destroy the screen and the controller like you, but he will try to encourage you to continue playing. Sony says it can make you sad or satisfied depending on your emotions, so the best thing to do would be to control ourselves so we don’t wake up Skynet in our own room.

The patent, in other words, is intended to “replace” a real person sitting next to you. The description states that this will improve the player’s “sense of motivation” while enjoying your favorite titles. We would like to check if the robot has the ability to motivate you when you are playing Dark Souls, Bloodborne or any stressful proposal from Hidetaka Miyazaki. To be honest it’s a pretty weird idea that is unprecedented in the industry.

The real challenge, however, would be detect the emotions presented by the player. This could be accomplished, for example, with a camera placed on top of the television. It is clear that facial expressions are just one of the many ways an emotion can be detected. It will come true? Probably not, although if Sony already surprised us greatly with the design of the DualSense, it would be best not to rule out any possibility that the PlayStation 5 could offer, whose launch is still scheduled for the last quarter of 2020.

