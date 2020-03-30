Sony recently officially presented the new Xperia 1 II Y Xperia 10 II, Besides of Xperia Pro, a smartphone designed for video professionals. However, the Japanese company has been restructuring its divisions for a few days. If last February closed its website dedicated to mobiles, now the manufacturer has announced that to merge three of its home appliance divisions, including mobile: only PlayStation will continue to operate separately.

The Japanese firm has confirmed, through an official statement, that it is reorganizing three of its product divisions, which will merge into “Sony Electronics Corporation” from April 1: Sony Mobile Communication, Imaging Products & Solutions and Home Entertainment & Sound. So this means that within just a few days only PlayStation will continue to work apart and that Sony’s smartphone business, along with its consumer cameras, televisions, and home audio hardware, will be under the control of one company.

The objective of this merger of the three divisions of Sony is none other than that of better integrate different products, optimize the internal structure of the company and be more competitive in general, according to Sony itself. In addition, the Japanese company’s related global efforts in sales and marketing, manufacturing, logistics, purchasing and engineering for these divisions will combine in an attempt to strengthen them and increase profitability.

“Through the establishment of Sony Electronics Corporation, Sony will not only accelerate the integrated operation of EP&S businesses, but will also aim optimize your organizational structure, talent and business portfolio, while further improving competitiveness and creating new businesses ”, can be read in the statement that the company has released on its official website.

It should also be noted that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), which produces the PlayStation consoles – which will launch the PlayStation 5 later this year and develops games for them, starting on April 1 will be the only consumer-oriented electronics division of the Japanese company that will continue to operate independently. A decision that is understood, since financially it is one of the most powerful of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

In the same way, it is also important to note that the company’s image sensor division and its professional equipment division – studio cameras, transmission equipment, etc. – neither will they be affected by this merger. Even other Sony businesses, like music and film, medicine and financeThey will not be part of this reorganization of the Japanese manufacturer either. Sony, which has found a decrease in the demand for its smartphones, is working to turn the situation around, and with this merger it hopes to be able to further improve its division, as well as its products to be more competitive in a market that , over time, continues to receive new devices.

