Sony to close Playstation Store for PS3, PSP and PS Vita definitively in summer

Sony will close the Playstation Store services on July 2 for the Playstation 3 and PSP platforms, and on August 27 for PS Vita, although it will allow to re-download and access games and content that users own and redeem Playstation Plus coupons.

The decision, advanced a few days ago by The Gamer, It occurs after the closing of the store in its web and mobile version last October 2020. This movement will culminate in the final closure of access through consoles, as confirmed by Playstation on its support page.

The action will take place on July 2, when the Playstation Store will no longer be available on Playstation 3 and PSP – the purchase functions that still remain for this platform will be withdrawn. On PS Vita the store will close on August 27.

The company has clarified that Despite the closure, players will be able to ‘reload’ and play video games they have already purchased, access previously purchased audiovisual content, redeem Playstation Store coupons and re-download and play titles through Playstation Plus while they are still service members past the closing date.

What cannot be made are purchases of digital content, video games, or in-game content on PS3, PSP and PS Vita. In addition, vouchers with funds such as gift cards will not be redeemable on any of the three consoles, but they will be saved and will be usable in the PS Store and the Playstation App of PS4 and PS5.

Other services that the company has closed for Playstation 3 are Pluto TV and the streaming service Twitch, which cannot be used on PS Vita either.