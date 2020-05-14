Sony suffers the worst losses in its entire history | AP

The Japanese multinational company Sony has suffered great lossesIt could be said that the worst in its entire history as a result of the crisis that has devastated most of the world.

Sony Corporation reported earlier today that its quarterly earnings fell when all this started, it delayed music and movie releases.

The Tokyo-based company confessed that profit between January and March fell 86% to $ 12.6 billion yen, making it $ 118 million, a fraction of $ 87.9 billion yen won a year ago.

It may interest you: Sony is preparing another spin-off of Spider-Man

The spread of the virus has resulted in spending reduction on the part of the consumers, since the cinemas were closed, the events were canceled and the prices fell.

So quarterly sales and operating income fell 18% combined to $ 1.7 trillion yen, which would be approximately $ 16 billion dollars.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

At the moment, the company expects to publish its projections as soon as possible, while its electronics and financial services businesses also suffered. big losses.

It is worth mentioning that the demand of consumers decreased, especially in the regions where the blockades closed to retailers.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Video game demand did not suffer big losses thanks to people who stayed home, but Sony was affected by the decrease in the use your music for advertising and restaurants, since the events were canceled.

Sales of hardware and software for Sony’s PlayStation business decreased a little compared to the previous fiscal year.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

But Sony noted that sales of PlayStation were maintained, as revenue from the gaming network increased, and the company was on the way to launch Playstation 5, a new model, for the end of this year.

In addition, the production of television programs and films have been pause, while digital sales of Sony’s movies are going well, as reported by Sony.

You can also read: Camila Cabello will be Cinderella and she already has a prince

It is worth mentioning that the last best-selling releases Sony Music were “Fine Line“by British singer Harry Styles and American rapper Future.

.