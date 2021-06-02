Sony seizes rights to Don Winslow’s ‘City On Fire’ triloga

From Deadline they report that Sony Pictures and Elizabeth Gabler of 3000 Pictures have acquired the rights to the future literary trilogue of Don Winslow that begins with‘City On Fire’. The studio has acquired this criminal saga whose first book will go on sale in September. Then come ‘City of Dreams’ (September 2022) and ‘City in Ashes’ (September 2023).

The trilogue centers on two criminal empires, one Irish and the other Italian, who control all of Rhode Island and have led a peaceful and lucrative existence … until a contemporary Helen of Troy tears them apart and begins a brutal war.

The protagonist, Danny Ryan, is forced to go from being a street soldier to a ruthlessly efficient leader to protect his friends, his family, and the home he loves. Fighting the mob, the local police, and the feds, Danny will build a dynasty or die trying.

“The ancient Greeks gave us all the themes that we still use in modern criminal fiction: honor, courage, cowardice, loyalty, treachery and tragedy,” Winslow said. “I wanted to see if I could tell that story in a modern context and still keep it on its own.”

Shane Salerno of The Story Factory will produce the film that if all goes well it will end up becoming a cinematic trilogy.