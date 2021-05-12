Sony reveals its ambitious strategy of exclusive games

During this week, the PlayStation 5 will complete its first 6 months of life. Its start has been unusual compared to previous generations, as the pandemic has made it difficult to meet demand in much of the world. Despite the above, Sony is confident that a bright future awaits the PS5, and to ensure this they will again rely on their exclusive games. In an interview with Wired, the company revealed its ambitious first-party launch plan.

Hermen hulst, director of PlayStation Studios, announced that they are currently developing 25 exclusive games for the PlayStation 5. Yes, you read that right. Even more interesting, the manager says that almost half are new intellectual properties (IPs). In addition, it promises a wide variety of experiences to satisfy the tastes of different audiences. Of course, at the moment he did not want to advance any name, although in recent months we were able to “know” a couple of projects.

In mid-March, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced its partnership with Heaven, a new independent studio founded and led by Jade raymond. The creative is widely recognized for being one of the masterminds behind Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs. So that, Heaven is developing an exclusive game for PlayStation 5 to be presented in the future. They are apparently still in an early phase of the project.

On the other hand, Sony confirmed in April that Firewalk studios, owned by Probable Monsters, is making an online multiplayer game; also exclusive to PlayStation 5. This studio was recently founded by developers with previous experience in games such as Halo, Destiny, Bioshock Infinite, Call of Duty, Apex Legends and Mass Effect. In fact, the game’s director is Ryan Elli, formerly Bungie’s creative director.

Increasing investment for the PS5

Sony, although it has resorted to the same strategy of the PS4, also is multiplying its efforts and investments to strengthen the PlayStation 5 first-party library. Just in April they assured that they will invest “aggressively” in exclusive games and collaborations with other companies. “We plan to increase development staff and other internal costs by approximately $ 180 million compared to last year to strengthen the creation of internal games, “said Hiroki Totoki, Sony CFO.

