Sony returns to the fray with its strange neck speakers

The pandemic has forced us to adapt our lives in multiple ways, teleworking being one of the most important challenges. During the last year and a half we have come across a large number of utilities and tools to work from home, but perhaps none as daring as the one that Sony has just introduced. The Japanese corporation unveiled a new wireless neck speaker called SRS-NB10.

Like many of its audio products, the name is far from seductive. However, Sony touts them as “the best work-from-home companion.” The device will go on sale next September; will be available in two colors (charcoal gray and white) and it will cost 150 dollars.

“The new NB10 is the perfect product for working from home. It offers impressive new features that can power anyone during their workday,” said Sony’s Daisuke Kawaguchi. The manager, Vice President of Entertainment and Home Sound, also promised “amazing call quality” and a comfortable design.

While Sony’s purpose is for the public to use its new neck speakers in domestic situations, the impact of promotional images is quite strange. Anyway, if it fulfills its functions, it can be a good alternative for environments with many distractions, how to work with children at home.

Sony bets again on its neck speakers

The SRS-NB10 are not the first wireless neck speakers to be developed by Sony. The company had already released the SRS-WS1 at the end of 2019, but with a more clunky design than the current ones. Now they bet on a more refined aesthetic, trying to make them go unnoticed (if possible, really).

The new neckband speakers promise up to 20 hours of audio playback and they have drivers directed upwards. Thus, Sony indicates that the sound reaches the ears of the users easily. On the other hand, the gadget has two integrated microphones that were designed for video calls and similar activities.

According to the Japanese corporation, its neck speakers can be connected simultaneously to two devices via Bluetooth. In this way, people can be connected at the same time to the computer for video conferencing and to the smartphone to listen to music. With the touch of a button, it is possible to switch from one device to the other instantly.

Lastly, Sony neck speakers are IPX4 certified. This means that they are not submersible, but that they do offer decent splash protection.

Also in Ezanime.net