Sony renews smartphones with the Xperia 1 III, 5 III and 10 III

Leaked a few months ago, Sony has finally presented its new family of smartphones today, with the Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III and Xperia 10 III, which will cover the high and mid-range with new premium features and of course, the jump to the new 5G wireless networks.

A family that will not only change little in name, but also presents itself with an identical design to the Xperia II, without any perceptible difference on an aesthetic level. Although things will change remarkably when we look inside.

Specifications Xperia 10 III

Operating system

Android 11 custom with realme UI 2.0

Screen

6.0-inch OLED @ 60Hz

Resolution

FHD + HDR (2,520 x 1,080 pixels) @ 21: 9 aspect ratio

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690

Memory

6 or 8 GB

Storage

128 GB UFS 2.1 (expandable with microSD up to 1TB)

Frontal camera

8 MP (f / 2.0)

Rear camera

Triple configuration:

·12 MP (f / 1.8)

·8 MP (f / 2.2) wide angle 120º

·8 MP (f / 2.4) telephoto

·3D iToF sensor

Connectivity

Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, A-GPS, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack

Drums

4,500 mAh with 30W fast charge

Others

Resistance IPX5, IPX8, IP6X, fingerprint reader on the side

Dimensions

154 x 68 x 8.3 mm

Weight

169 grams

Starting with its most basic model, the Xperia 10 III will remain within the mid-range, adding, however, some new features such as the aforementioned jump to 5G or its most impressive commitment to a 6-inch FullHD + OLED panel and panoramic format, notably superior to that seen in this range.







However, the rest of its internal specifications seem to stay at a point that neither stands out nor disappoints within this range, equipped with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 accompanied with 6 GB of RAM and a base storage of 128 GB, and a 4,500 mAh battery without any fast charging system, but with the novelty of an adaptive charging system that promises to extend its useful life to more than three years.

Sony explains that the terminal comes with Android 11 and an update to its Xperia Transfer application that allows you to easily transfer images, music, contacts or messages from one mobile to another, including the iPhone. For the sound, the Xperia 10 III has compatibility with Hi-Res Audio and DSEE Ultimate, processed to try to improve the sound.

At the rear is located the triple camera, with a 12 megapixel main sensor accompanied by two 8 megapixel wide-angle and telephoto sensors. To improve its photographic section, Sony introduces detection of animals to automatically adjust the ISO. The night mode has also been improved and the ability to record videos with resolutions up to 4K has been added.

Specifications Xperia 5 III and Xperia 1 III

Xperia 5 III

Xperia 1 III

Operating system

Android 11 Android 11

Screen

6.1-inch OLED @ 120 Hz 6.5-inch OLED @ 120 Hz

Resolution

FHD + HDR (2,520 x 1,080 pixels) @ 21: 9 format 4K UHD HDR (3,840 x 1,644 pixels) @ 21: 9 format

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Memory

8GB 12GB

Storage

128 GB (expandable with microSD up to 1TB) 256 GB (expandable with microSD up to 1TB)

Frontal camera

8 MP (f / 2.0) 8 MP (f / 2.0)

Rear camera

Triple configuration:

·12 MP (f / 1.7)

·12 MP (f / 2.2) wide angle 124º

·12 MP (f / 2.3) Dual PD OIS telephoto

·3D iToF sensor Triple configuration:

·12 MP (f / 1.7)

·12 MP (f / 2.2) wide angle 124º

·12 MP (f / 2.3) telephoto

·3D iToF sensor

Connectivity

Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS, NFC, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS, NFC, USB- C, 3.5mm jack

Drums

4,500 mAh with 30W fast charge 4,500 mAh with 30W fast charge, wireless and reverse

Others

Resistance IPX5, IPX8, IP6X, fingerprint reader on the side Resistance IPX5, IPX8, IP6X, fingerprint reader on the side

Dimensions

157 x 68 x 8.2 mm 165 x 71 x 8.2 mm

Weight

169 grams 187 grams

Moving on to the second model presented, already in the high-end range, the Xperia 5 III will remain the “compact” version of the company’s new top of the range, sharing all the main features with the Xperia 1 III, with the only change the size of your screen, overall dimensions, and of course its weight.

So, we will have a FullHD + OLED panel with sizes 6.1 and 6.5 inches, both under the same CinemaWide 21: 9 format, with 10-bit panel (97% sRGB) with an increased refresh rate down to native 120 Hz, but that can reach 240 Hz through motion smoothing technology.

Inside, both phones will share the “same heart”, with a powerful Snapdragon 888 5G. However, while the Xperia 5 III will accompany it with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the Xperia 1 III will equip up to 12GB of memory along with 256GB of storage. And the rest of the components will once again be identical in both smartphones, with a triple camera configuration on the back, with three 12 MP sensors among which the first telephoto sensor with a double focal lens of 105 mm stands out.







Finally, it never ceases to surprise us that the chosen battery will be the same for the three phones, finding us again the lithium 4,500 mAh with 30W fast charge where we are promised to reach 50% in 30 minutes and that the battery can last 3 years without losing hardly any capacity thanks to adaptive charging technology. Although in the case of the Xperia 5 III, this battery will also have the support of wireless charging and reversible charging technologies.

Availability and price

Although the three telephones have already confirmed their next arrival in Spain, for the moment no further details on its availability date or price have been released, for which new details are expected before this summer.

However, prices slightly higher than those of its predecessors could be expected, starting with a figure close to 400 euros for the Xperia 10 III, values ​​above 900 or 1,000 euros for the Xperia 5 III, and a maximum price that It will be around 1,200 euros for the Xperia 1 III.