Sony releases PS5 sales figures

The same day that Microsoft grew chest reporting that Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have been the platforms of its brand that have been sold at the highest speed, Sony has jumped with an ad about him sales rate of its new generation system, in this case the Playstation 5.

PS5 is the console of the Japanese company that has sold the fastest in its history: with more than 10 million units sold worldwide since its launch in November 2020.

Thus, the PlayStation 5 has surpassed its predecessor, PS4, as the fastest-selling game console, according to Sony in a statement.

“We are incredibly grateful to our fans for the excellent reception of PS5. Without their support and trust, this initial success would not have been possible,” Sony said in the statement.

PlayStation 5 was launched on November 19 (November 10 in territories such as the United States and Japan). The Japanese company has launched exclusive titles such as ‘Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart’, ‘Demon’s Souls Remake’ or ‘Returnal’, the latter already available since April.

Read also