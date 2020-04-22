Bored by confinement due to COVID-19? It’s because you may not have heard about Sony’s new initiative so that ‘Play at home. ’ As a way of thanking gamers that prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the firm released a series of video game titles for PlayStation 4, totally free for download, but correct it, the promotion will last very few days.

To be more specific, the ‘Play at Home’ initiative started last April 15 to and will end on May 8, 2020 at eight o’clock at night, offering the digital download of the complete collection of “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake ”, as well as the adventure video game ‘Journey ’, both have been completely remastered for the PS4 and the best thing is that you can keep them even after the promotion.

If you’re sitting there disappointed that it’s only two games, think again, because Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection consists of three games: Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: TOmong thieves and uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, lwhich provide hours of entertainment, while the ‘That Game Company’ game is be a journey, from the comfort of your sofa.

Basically, you are getting four video games totally free, with it, Sony aims to reward people around the world who have been responsible for maintaining voluntary confinementor, to lessen the impact of the pandemic, he said so Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entretaintment, in a statement posted on its website.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who practices physical distancing and take our responsibility as a home entertainment platform seriously, so we ask our community to continue supporting safe choice and the need to play at home, ”the document states.

Adding that the primary objective is provides free games to help keep the PlayStation community entertained, while in parallel create a fund for independent developers qWhat they may be experiencing financial difficulties. So don’t wait any longer, while the eternal wait for the arrival of the Playstation 5Playing these four titles will not hurt us, much less considering that the quarantine in Mexico was extended until May 30.