Sony president wants a Sinister Six movie in his universe – Tomatazos

Forget Spider-Man: No Way Home for a moment. Outside of the mind-blowing rumors about the MCU movie, at Sony we could finally see the most iconic group of villains our favorite spider fights with. The president of that study, Stanfrod PanitchHe explained that it would be great for his production company to be able to put the Sinister Six group on the big screen, but that probably won’t happen anytime soon, as they are taking their time.

In an interview with Variety, Stanford Panitch, president of Sony, revealed that it would be “great, isn’t it?” see the Sinister Six finally together on the big screen and within the universe of Marvel characters that they own. However, they are being careful to build the best cinematic universe and without haste, hence it took them a while to cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson for the Kraven film.

It’s difficult because I think those projects are the ones we have to work on in the dark. They are not ready until they are ready. Kraven is a great example, because we didn’t want to just rush. we could have done it three or more years ago. It’s only now that the script is amazing, JC. [Chandor, el director] It was the right choice and we found the movie star because it was just fate and after seeing this other movie and realizing it would be the perfect casting.

Panitch refers to Bullet train, an upcoming action tape in which Johnson appears alongside Brad Pitt. Elsewhere in the interview, he explained that he was unfamiliar with the British actor who already had his round at Marvel as Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75%, until they saw him in the footage from that shoot and realized that he had all the talent to lead his own movie.

The Sinister Six, or the Sinister Six, are a group of villains who in the comics join forces to fight Spider-Man. The team is originally made up of Doctor Octopus, The Vulture, Electro, Mysterio, Kraven, and Sandman. Although Sony’s Marvel universe has only introduced Venom and plans to continue with Morbius, since they have the rights to all of these characters, nothing would really stop them from adapting. Although the executive himself says that, for now, he does not believe that Spidey is missing in his films.

Those who are closest to their own version of this malevolent group are the creatives of Marvel. As you know, we’ve seen Shocker, Vulture, Mysterio, and Scorpio in the MCU and it’s right in a post-credits scene from Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% considered the possibility of joining. Add to this the details that have been leaked from Spider-Man: No Way Home regarding Electro’s return, Jamie Foxx’s version, and Alfred Molina’s return as Doctor Octopus. Maybe Panitch is being so cautious because he knows the group will appear in the sequel.

Regardless of what happens with the Sinister Six, what the Sony leader has also confirmed is that it will be in that third solo film with Tom Holland that more will be revealed about the crossover between the Marvel and Sony universe. The film arrives in mid-December, but until then we will have to settle for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which will be released at the end of September this year.

