Sony president says there is a plan to connect Spider-Man spin-offs with the MCU – Tomatazos

We’re talking about the MCU or the DCEU all the time, but there is another superhero cinematic universe that we hardly ever mention by name. It is about the SPUMC; that is, the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. What is tremendously true is that this universe is very small. The MCU’s Spider-Man movies are not part of it. For this reason, at this moment it is made up of four films of which only one has been released: Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The three that are in development and with release dates are: Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, and Kraven the hunter. There are as many other films in development that have not yet been fully confirmed. For example, one focused on The Sinister Six and another that will star a female character, which could well be Spider-Woman, and that will be directed by Olivia Wilde. Additionally, there is also a television series on the horizon that is expected to begin filming this year: Silk.

The reason why Tom Holland films are not part of this universe is simple. Sony’s deal with Marvel has not allowed them. For many it was very strange that in the Venom movie there was no mention of Spider-Man. In fact, in all the others, it is also going to be something of the most unusual. As often happens with many superheroes, the origin of his villains is linked to him. In that sense, making films about them where he doesn’t exist is something risky and very strange. Above all, in the case of Venom.

Recently Sanford panitch, the president of Sony Pictures, spoke with Variety and revealed that there are plans for the spider hero to finally appear in films developed outside of the MCU. He didn’t say that’s going to be the case with Venom: Let There Be Carnage or any other movie in particular. What he did say is that everything is going to be clarified in Spider-Man: No Way Home:

Actually, there is a plan. I think that now it could be a little clearer for people to know where we are going and I think that when No Way Home opens, even more is going to be revealed.

This statement seems to connect with a rumor that has been circulating. Some insiders have said that this movie will be the last of Tom holland in the MCU and in the plot the separation of the two universes will be explained. In other words, Peter and company could end up in the universe where Venom and Eddie Brock live.

That said, the president added something else that seems to disprove that idea. He said his good relationship with Kevin Feige could allow characters from both universes to interact in the future. He said it as something very possible:

The great thing is that we have a great relationship with Kevin. There is an amazing sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think it’s just as much on their side. But we have a great relationship. I think there are many opportunities that are going to occur.

On other occasions, it has been said that it is in both parties’ interest if the competing films are a success. No doubt about that. The interesting thing is that now it emphasizes that they have a good relationship so that something happens between both universes. Most likely, this could be limited to a cameo or something like that. Unless he’s referencing they’re going to make a new deal with Marvel that could allow for more interaction between the two worlds. We can only wait to find out how this matter is going to develop.

