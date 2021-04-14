Sony presents the Xperia 1 III, with 4K and 120Hz panel

04/14/2021 at 10:16 AM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

As we announced a few days ago, today the presentation of the new Sony Xperia devices would take place. In this way, through this special event the company has officially announced the Xperia 1 III, the company’s premium range device. Following in the footsteps of the Xperia 1 II, the device brings interesting new features, including an improved panel and large cameras that will delight all lovers of pocket photography.

The Sony Xperia 1 III features a 6.5-inch OLED panel at 4K resolution and 120Hz frequency, becoming the first screen with such characteristics. In addition, and as usual in devices of this level, we find the best Qualcomm processor, the very powerful Snapdragon 888. Along with this, the company bets on a configuration of three rear cameras, thus obtaining a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP wide angle and a 12MP telephoto. In addition, the device has an 8MP front camera, a fingerprint sensor on the side and 4,500 mAh battery, compatible with 30W fast charge. Sony continues to bet on the headphone jack as well, in addition to bringing its 360 Reality Audio platform to this device as well.

The Sony Xperia 1 III will hit the stores at the beginning of this summer, although without a specific price. We will see it in versions up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage, plus two colors: black and purple.